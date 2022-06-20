Russia's 'hostile activities' could intensify this week, Zelenskyy warns; the West must prepare for war 'to last for years'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he expects Russia to intensify its attacks on his country while it awaits a European Union decision this week on whether it will grant Ukraine the status of a candidate country — a move that could enable it to join the bloc at some future date.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that the West must prepare itself for a prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine. Even if the costs are high, not only for military support but also because of rising energy and food prices," Stoltenberg told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper over the weekend.

Russia's ground and tactical air operations have continued to focus on the Donbas in eastern Ukraine over the weekend.