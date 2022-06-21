5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Wall Street set to bounce after S&P 500's worst seek since 2020

The sign for Wall Street is seen with U.S. flags outside the New York Stock Exchange. Yuki Iwamura | Afp | Getty Images

Dow futures jumped 400 points, or 1.4%, on Tuesday after a terrible week of selling. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both bounced around 1.5% to start the holiday-shortened week. The 10-year Treasury yield on Tuesday remained off 2011 highs, nearly 3.28%, a level that's helping take pressure off stocks. Following last week's biggest Federal Reserve interest rate hike since 1994 to fight inflation, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set deliver his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. The S&P 500's weekly decline of 5.8% was its worst since March 2020, the month the Covid pandemic was declared, as investors worried about a recession.

The Dow closed under 30,000 again on Friday and lost 4.8% last week. That's the weakest weekly performance for the 30-stock average since October 2020.

No superlatives for the poorly performing Nasdaq's 4.8% weekly loss.

All three stocks benchmarks fell for three straight weeks. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq saw weekly losses in 10 out of the past 11 sessions, both in bear markets. The Dow's negative week was its 11th out of the past 12, in a sharp correction.

2. U.S. oil prices recover some of last week's sharp declines

West Texas Intermediate crude, the American oil benchmark, rose 2% on Tuesday to roughly $110 per barrel, sparking a strong premarket rally in energy stocks. However, WTI sank more than 9% last week, breaking a seven-week winning streak and settling Friday about 15% below its 13-year highs in early March of $130.50. Seesawing worries about supply and demand due to geopolitical factors including Russia's war in Ukraine and China's rolling Covid mitigation lockdowns and restrictions have kept oil and gasoline elevated. But as of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas dipped back under $5. Still that's still really high, and President Joe Biden said Monday he's seriously considering a temporary halt in the federal gas tax before July Fourth.

3. Kellogg plans to separate; JetBlue raises its Spirit offer

Kellogg announced plans Tuesday to separate into three independent companies. The food giant will spin off its North American cereal business and plant-based division, units that accounted for about 20% of its revenue last year. The third independent company will be the remaining businesses — including its snacks, noodles, international cereal and North American frozen breakfast brands, which represented about 80% of its 2021 sales. CEO Steve Cahillane told CNBC on Tuesday it's likely the name Kellogg will stick around in some fashion. Shares of Kellogg jumped 6% in the premarket after the announcement. Shares of Spirit Airlines jumped 9% in Tuesday's premarket but remained below JetBlue's sweetened takeover offer of $33.50 per share on Monday. Spirit said last week it was in talks with JetBlue over its offer and expected to decide on the proposal by June 30. JetBlue said its proposal represents a 68% premium to the implied value of a competing stock-and-cash bid from the parent of Frontier Airlines.

4. Musk says 3 issues need to be resolved to move Twitter buyout forward

Elon Musk said there are three main hurdles to overcome before he can complete his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. In a Bloomberg interview Tuesday, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said there were a number of "unresolved matters" that will need solving before he can move forward with the takeover: fake accounts, debt financing and Twitter shareholder approval. The fate of the deal has become more uncertain in recent weeks after Musk threatened to walk away over questions about Twitter's disclosures of the number of spam accounts on the platform.

5. Bitcoin swings higher after sinking below $18,000 over the weekend