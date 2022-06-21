Amazon Prime Day is coming up. Focus will be on consumer staples to counter surging inflation, experts say

Amazon Prime Day is one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year.

But in 2022, shoppers may be less interested in backyard entertaining or Black Friday-type deals and more eager to score discounts on consumer staples to counteract runaway inflation.

"People who want to participate in Prime Day are going to be focusing more on practical purchases than fun stuff," said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com, of the two-day shopping event.

For the online retailer, this is also an opportunity to underscore its value, added Casey Runyan, a deal expert at online discount marketplace Brad's Deals.

"Amazon is very much wanting to prove the value of that Prime subscription, so I do think we'll see some really good deals on necessities, such as toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste, deodorant and laundry detergent," she said.

To that end, savvy shoppers should make the most of the upcoming sale, which starts at 3 a.m. Eastern on July 12 and runs for 48 hours.