Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ is a sign the Great Resignation 'has seeped into the zeitgeist,' says labor economist

Beyoncé released a new single, "Break My Soul," on Monday. The song references quitting a job and employee stress, alluding to the recent Great Resignation trend. Larry Busacca | PW18 | Getty Images

'Beyoncé wants us to quit our jobs'

"Break My Soul" ranked No. 1 on the iTunes top 100 songs chart on Tuesday, according to PopVortex. In the song's first verse, the Queen Bey riffs on employee burnout over a driving house beat: "And I just quit my job / I'm gonna find new drive / Damn they work me so damn hard / Work by nine / Then off past five / And they work my nerves / That's why I cannot sleep at night." Shortly after, Beyoncé uses a vocal sample from Big Freedia's 2014 song "Explode" to reiterate that theme: "Release ya anger, release ya mind / Release ya job, release the time / Release ya trade, release the stress / Release the love, forget the rest."

Many fans called out allusions to the Great Resignation on social media Tuesday. "An hour into the work day and I see why Beyoncé told me to quit my job," one wrote on Twitter; "Beyoncé telling me to quit my full time job and become a full time streamer and like ... I might ... just do it ...??" another tweeted. Fiverr, which offers services to freelancers, used the song as a launching pad for marketing, tweeting: "Beyoncé wants us to quit our jobs and make a living on our own terms. You heard the woman."

Burnout, pay continue to fuel the Great Resignation

More than 47 million people voluntarily left their jobs last year, an all-time record, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The torrid pace continued into 2022. More than 4.4 million people quit in March, a monthly record; a similar number did so in April, the latest month for which federal data is available. Anthony Klotz, the University College London School of Management associate professor who coined the trend's well-known nickname when he taught at Texas A&M University, recently cited widespread burnout among workers as one of four pandemic-related factors driving elevated levels of quitting. More time at home gave workers time to re-evaluate their priorities and values, and employees are reluctant to give up remote work.

The overarching story of the last two years is more [one] of workers finding more opportunities and seizing them rather than due to burnout and abandoning work at large. Nick Bunker economist at Indeed

"Research shows over and again that people are quitting not because their jobs aren't well paid enough but because their jobs aren't meaningful or fulfilling enough," according to a recent report by Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm. Pay does seem to play a role for many workers — and some economists think it's a key driver. Hourly wages jumped by 6.1% in May relative to a year earlier, the biggest annual increase in at least 25 years, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. The dynamic results from record levels of demand for workers, which has pushed businesses to compete for scarce talent by raising pay, especially in certain industries like leisure and hospitality (bars, restaurants, hotels) and retail.

Job openings are near all-time highs; workers have capitalized on that availability to quit their current roles and take new, higher-paying gigs, Bunker said. "The overarching story of the last two years is more [one] of workers finding more opportunities and seizing them rather than due to burnout and abandoning work at large," Bunker said. In the past, burned-out workers may not have felt they had the power to quit a job and readily find a new one, he added. Low pay and a lack of opportunity for advancement tied as the primary motivations for workers to leave a job in 2021, followed by feeling disrespected at work, according to Pew Research Center.

How a cooling job market may affect resignations

Whatever the reason, the wave of resignations seems to be fueling stress and dissatisfaction among remaining staff members — which may, in turn, contribute to more resignations, especially if labor market conditions remain favorable for workers. More than half (52%) of employees who chose to stay (after a colleague's exit) report taking on more work and responsibilities, according to a Society for Human Resource Management survey. Nearly a third of them struggle to get necessary work done, 27% feel less loyalty to their organization, 28% feel more lonely or isolated, and 55% wonder if their pay is high enough, according to the survey, published in October.