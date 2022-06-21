Canada is banning single-use plastics, including grocery bags and straws

Restaurants and grocery stores worry about a supply of alternative products as the government announces details of its ban on single-use plastics. in Toronto. June 20, 2022.

Canada is banning the manufacture and import of single-use plastics by the end of the year, the government announced on Monday, in a major effort to combat plastic waste and address climate change.

The ban will cover items like checkout bags, cutlery, straws, and food-service ware made from or containing plastics that are hard to recycle, with a few exceptions for medical reasons. It will come into effect in December 2022, and the sale of those items will be prohibited as of December 2023 to provide businesses in Canada with enough time to transition and to deplete existing stocks, the government said.

Single-use plastics make up most of the plastic waste found on the shorelines across Canada. Up to 15 billion plastic checkout bags are used each year and approximately 16 million straws are used every day, according to government data.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who vowed to phase out plastics in 2019, said this week's ban will eliminate more than 1.3 million tons of plastic waste over the next decade — the equivalent to one million garbage bags of trash.