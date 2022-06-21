Cramer's lightning round: I like MP Materials

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
American Airlines Group Inc: "Long term, I don't like the airline. Short term, this stock is too low, given the fact that people are traveling."
Marathon Oil Corp: "I like Marathon, because I like the oils. ... Don't get greedy. [Buy]."
Lumen Technologies Inc: "I'm going to have to say no to that one."
Procept Biorobotics Corp: "We're not going to recommend PRCT when we've got medical device companies that are as good as [Edwards Lifesciences] that are very, very low."
MP Materials Corp: "I do like them."
T Rowe Price Group Inc: "This company is radically undervalued because it happens to be an excellent company, incredibly well-run, with a good yield."
