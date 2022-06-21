CNBC Investing Club

New analyst reports support our view of Constellation as a great defensive play

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Trucks with Constellation Brands Inc. Corona and Modelo beer sit during a delivery in the Zona Rosa neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico.
Susana Gonzalez | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Corona owner Constellation Brands (STZ) remains one of our favorite investment ideas in this tough market, and two pieces of Wall Street research out Tuesday share our outlook.

