CNBC Pro

This is the only small-cap ETF that has gained ground in 2022

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

CNBC ProStocks up are up 2.5% Tuesday — here's what happened every time stocks popped this much this year
John Melloy12 min ago
CNBC ProThis Goldman stock portfolio consistently beats the market — even this year. Here's what's in it
Yun Li10 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs raises recession probability odds, cuts GDP outlook
Jesse Poundan hour ago
Read More