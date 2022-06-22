Biden calls on Congress to pass a federal gas tax holiday this summer, but the savings might not be worth much

With gas prices hovering at about $5 a gallon, President Biden is asking Congress to legislate a gas tax holiday, which would suspend a federal gas tax through September.

The levy, which charges an 18-cent tax per gallon of gasoline and a 24-cent tax per gallon of diesel, finances highway and public transportation projects through the Highway Trust Fund.

To provide additional relief for drivers, the White House is also calling on states to enact tax holidays on state gas taxes, which average about 26.16 cents per gallon of gasoline. Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and New York have already temporarily suspended gas taxes, with other states contemplating the move as well.

The White House pegs the cost of the proposed gas tax holiday at $10 billion, although it's asking Congress to find another way to fund the tax holiday, leaving the Highway Trust Fund revenue intact.