Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking with Marvell Technology

Krystal Hur@kryshur
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

EOG Resources Inc: "I do prefer Devon down here. It's cheaper."

Rocket Companies Inc: "I said the Fed was raising rates: you can't own anything in that area. And the Fed is still raising, so you still can't."

Marvell Technology Inc: "It's driving me bonkers that it could be doing so well and it's stuck right here, down so much. But we're sticking with it."

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc: "I like it very much. ... I just have been trying to figure out exactly whether that drug is going to be passed, and I don't know the answer."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Devon Energy and Marvell Technology.

