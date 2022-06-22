Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking with Marvell Technology

Loading chart...

EOG Resources Inc: "I do prefer Devon down here. It's cheaper."

Rocket Companies Inc: "I said the Fed was raising rates: you can't own anything in that area. And the Fed is still raising, so you still can't."

Marvell Technology Inc: "It's driving me bonkers that it could be doing so well and it's stuck right here, down so much. But we're sticking with it."

