Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking with Marvell Technology

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
EOG Resources Inc: "I do prefer Devon down here. It's cheaper."
Loading chart...
Rocket Companies Inc: "I said the Fed was raising rates: you can't own anything in that area. And the Fed is still raising, so you still can't."
Loading chart...
Marvell Technology Inc: "It's driving me bonkers that it could be doing so well and it's stuck right here, down so much. But we're sticking with it."
Loading chart...
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc: "I like it very much. ... I just have been trying to figure out exactly whether that drug is going to be passed, and I don't know the answer."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Devon Energy and Marvell Technology.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com