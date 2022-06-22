World's largest truckmaker says it's facing enormous supply chain pressure

Supply chain disruptions are still rippling across the globe, and the head of the world's largest truckmaker has warned that shortages of parts are slowing the production of thousands of its vehicles.

Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum told CNBC Wednesday that the current supply chain squeeze is among the worst he's seen in his more than 25-year career, resulting in major bottlenecks across the company's suite of brands.

"We are facing enormous pressure on the supply chain," said Daum, whose trucks are used for other vital industries such as logistics and construction.

"I would say it's one of the worst years ever in my long career in trucking, where we sometimes have to touch a truck three, four times to add the missing parts," he added.

The Mercedes-Benz Truck maker said earlier this month that there were signs that a prolonged chip shortage appeared to be easing. Microchips, or semiconductors, are a critical component of modern auto manufacturing, and they fell into short supply during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant factory closures.

But Daum said that shortages of other parts are also continuing to slow the production of thousands of trucks across its international network of factories.

"We have, in a couple of factories, more than 10,000 trucks where one or two parts are missing and we desperately search the world for those parts," he said.