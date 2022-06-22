Average credit card interest rates have topped 20%. Here's how to pay down that debt fast

Rising interest rates have pushed the annual percentage rates on credit cards to new highs.

The average annual percentage rate on a new credit card is now more than 20%, according to LendingTree's tracker. It's the first time that rates have topped 20% since the tracker began in 2018.

"When you factor in that the cost of everything is rising seemingly on a daily basis, the last thing consumers need is for credit card rates to hit a new high, but that's where we are," said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree.

And rates are poised to go even higher across the board.

The Federal Reserve in June hiked its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, the largest increase in 28 years, and signaled it will continue to raise rates throughout the year to curb inflation.

The rates consumers are paying on credit card debt very closely follow the actions of the Fed, according to Schulz.

"Chances are we're nowhere near where rates are going to top out," he said.

That could pose a problem for Americans with outstanding bills.

Credit card balances reached $841 billion in the first three months of the year, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In the same timeframe, 229 million people opened new credit card accounts, an increase from the previous quarter.

Look for lower rates to pay off debt

It's a great idea to try to tackle outstanding credit card debt, if you have it, to avoid paying more on that balance as those interest rates rise.

"The biggest key to get out of credit card debt is to not be paying a high interest rate on that debt," said personal finance expert Suze Orman.

One of the first steps Orman advises for those looking to chip away at credit card debt is to see if you can lower your interest rates.

Doing this will help you pay off your debt faster and make sure more of your money is going toward knocking out what you owe, instead of accumulating interest.