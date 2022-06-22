Mark Mobius shares tips on how investors can jump on India's 'incredible growth opportunity'

India is now "emerging as something very exciting," thanks in part to technology and government policies, according to Mark Mobius.

"Right now, we're focusing more and more on India," Mobius, founding partner at Mobius Capital Partners, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday. The veteran investor made his name at Franklin Templeton and is seen as a pioneer on emerging markets.

"In many ways I call it 'United States of India' because these Indian states are so different, one from the other. And that's creating an incredible growth opportunity," he said.

"India's really emerging as something very exciting."

Investors looking to get in on this opportunity can gain exposure through the Indian stock markets, with a particular focus on technology, Mobius said.

"There're a number of world-class, Indian companies that are in the software business — as you know, Tata's global, they're all over the world," the investor said, in reference to the conglomerate with myriad businesses ranging from information technology consulting services to automobiles.