Warren Buffett buys another $500 million of Occidental Petroleum, beefing up energy bet

Warren Buffett added even more to his bet on energy stocks in recent days, buying more than 9 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum . According to securities filing on Wednesday night, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought another 9.55 million shares of Occidental over the past week at a cost of roughly $529 million. Berkshire now owns more than 152 million total shares of Occidental, according to the filing. The stock was already the seventh largest position in Berkshire's portfolio at the end of the first quarter . Occidental's stock is up 92% year to date, while Berkshire's Class A shares are down about 10%. Occidental isn't Buffett's only major energy bet. Chevron was a top five holding for Berkshire at the end of the first quarter. Previously, Berkshire scooped up about 14% of Occidental in a two-week period in March. Buffett discussed that trade during Berkshire's annual meeting in April, saying that the volatility in the market earlier this year created a " gambling parlor ." Shares of Occidental rose 3% on Thursday after the additional purchases were disclosed.