CNBC Pro

JPMorgan upgrades Snowflake, says stock can rally 30% from here

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley's Jonas cuts Tesla price target, warns cars deliveries may fall short
Yun Li
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, TSMC, Nike, Dow, Cigna, Amazon & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProBernstein downgrades Boston Beer, says guidance cut is likely
Jesse Pound
Read More