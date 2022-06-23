CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Snowflake, Southwest, Apple, Disney, Netflix & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank of America cuts Netflix price target, warns of higher subscriber churn and challenging macro outlook
Tanaya Macheelan hour ago
CNBC ProThis cloud company is a buy thanks to its strong margins and moat, Goldman Sachs says
Tanaya Macheel2 hours ago
CNBC ProWeWork can more than double as it leads flexible office industry, Credit Suisse says
Tanaya Macheel2 hours ago
Read More