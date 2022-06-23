To avert Putin's growing influence, EU urged to pay more attention to the Balkans

BRUSSELS — The European Union needs to pay more attention to the Balkans to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin increasing his influence there, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu told CNBC Wednesday.

The 27 members of the EU are expected to grant Ukraine candidate status to join the bloc this week — a first official step toward full membership. But it has reopened a tough and delicate debate within the EU over its expansion.

The EU has not welcomed any new countries since 2013, when Croatia joined the group. That's partly a result of the bloc's difficult political and economic environment: the shocks of the global financial crisis, its own sovereign debt crisis, and then a refugee wave from the Syrian civil war.

Those events bolstered support for populist parties across the region, leading many capitals to prioritize domestic problems over the expansion of EU membership.

But this has started to change, albeit slowly, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A recent survey by the European Parliament found that European support for EU membership is at a 15-year high.



The leaders of Germany, France and Italy visited Kyiv last week to voice their support for Ukraine's bid to join the bloc. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, then said both Ukraine and Moldova were ready to move a step closer to membership, provided they put in place several reforms.

But some EU countries have reservations about reopening the bloc's doors.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said the EU risks creating "false expectations" with Ukraine's bid to join. In an interview with the Financial Times, he added the EU should look to provide immediate support to Kyiv instead of opening "legal debates."

Joining the EU is traditionally a lengthy process, given that potential members have to align their political and judicial systems with those of the bloc.

Furthermore, opening the door to one nation could mean opening the door to several others.