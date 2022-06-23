World's largest hybrid ship set to ferry passengers between Britain and France

An artist's impression of the Saint-Malo at sea. According to Brittany Ferries will have a battery capacity of 11.5 megawatt hours.

A ship set to carry passengers between the U.K. and France in the next few years will be the largest hybrid-vessel ever built, according to operator Brittany Ferries.

In a statement Tuesday, the company said the Saint-Malo vessel would have a battery capacity of 11.5 megawatt hours. This, the firm added, was "approximately double that typically used for hybrid propulsion in marine vessels."

Brittany Ferries said the ship is set to be delivered in 2024. A second hybrid will join its fleet shortly after, traveling between Portsmouth and Caen.

The idea behind the hybrid ships is that they can run on liquefied natural gas (a fossil fuel), battery power or a combination of the two.

Brittany Ferries said a total of three hybrid ships were being built by Stena RoRo using hybrid technology from Finnish firm Wärtsilä.

"The extensive battery size will allow the vessels to operate with full power, using both propellers and all thrusters to manoeuvre emissions-free in and out of ports, even in bad weather," Hakan Agnevall, the Wartsila CEO, said.