Asia-Pacific stocks poised to open lower as markets monitor recession concerns

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were set to open lower on Friday after a choppy trading week.

In Japan markets, the Nikkei futures contract in Osaka was at 26,150, pointing to a slightly lower open. The Nikkei 225's last close was at 26,171.25 on Thursday.

Australia's SPI futures were at 6,416, lower than the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,528.4. The New Zealand market is closed for a holiday on Friday.

Core consumer prices in Japan rose 2.1% for the month of May compared to a year earlier, in line with estimates, according to Reuters. That's above the Bank of Japan's target of 2% inflation. However, consumer prices only rose 0.8% if fresh food and energy was taken out, Reuters said.