Biden to address the nation after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is slated to address the nation on Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that eliminates a woman's constitutional right to an abortion after nearly 50 years.
Biden will speak from the White House at 12:30 p.m. ET on the ruling that is expected to lead to nearly half of U.S. states outlawing or severely restricting the medical procedure.
The nation's highest court tossed out Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the United States in 1973.
The case that triggered Roe's demise after nearly a half-century, known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, is related to a Mississippi law that banned nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Dobbs was by far the most significant and controversial dispute of the court's term. It also posed the most serious threat to abortion rights since Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in which the Supreme Court reaffirmed Roe.
An early and unprecedented leak of a draft of the majority opinion in May sent shockwaves across the country and galvanized activists on both sides of the debate. It also cast a pall over the nation's highest court, which immediately opened an investigation to find the source of the leak.
