Biden to address the nation after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is slated to address the nation on Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that eliminates a woman's constitutional right to an abortion after nearly 50 years.

Biden will speak from the White House at 12:30 p.m. ET on the ruling that is expected to lead to nearly half of U.S. states outlawing or severely restricting the medical procedure.

The nation's highest court tossed out Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the United States in 1973.