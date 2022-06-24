CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Friday — Papa leaves Bausch board, Citi likes Microsoft

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Joseph Papa, CEO, Bausch Health
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

What I am looking at June 24, 2022

  • Multiple price target cuts for Darden (DRI), parent of Olive Garden and other restaurant chains: Barclays, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, Deutsche Bank, Baird, Citi. On Thursday, the company reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, but gave a downbeat outlook. What will it do to Darden shares? There could be many stocks that look like this.
  • Joseph Papa forced out as chairman of Bausch Health (BHC) — very good. Investor John Paulson will become chairman. Shares bounced more than 3% in premarket trading.

