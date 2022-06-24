A fitness trainer shares the 5 exercises she does every day to 'look and feel younger'

We can't turn back the clock as we age, but we can tailor our workouts to improve our quality of life and ability to do everyday activities.

The secret? Strength training.

Strength training keeps our muscles and joints healthy and limber, which becomes increasingly important as we get older because we lose muscle mass and develop stiffer joints as we age.

As a fitness trainer, I do five key strength-training exercises every day to look and feel younger. If you don't want to do them daily, I recommend doing these moves at least twice a week: