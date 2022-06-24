Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Apple, Sunoco, Exxon, Microsoft, Uber & more

Here are Wall Street's biggest calls on Friday: Goldman Sachs upgrades Wolfspeed to buy from neutral Goldman said it's getting "tactically more bullish" on the semiconductor company. "While WOLF's growth story tied to EVs is likely well appreciated by investors given the company's ongoing investment and backlog growth in this space over the past couple of years, the stock has given back a signiﬁcant amount of the momentum trade, in our view.' Credit Suisse reiterates Tesla as outperform Credit Suisse lowered its price target on tesla to $1,000 from $1,125. "Nevertheless, we remain positive on Tesla , as the long-term fundamentals are intact – and the widening supply constraints will likely extend Tesla's lead over other OEMs in the race to EV." Read more about this call here. Wolfe reiterates Uber as outperform Wolfe said in a note that Uber has "elements of counter-cyclicality." "We think UBER has counter-cyclical elements in its business model that could help mitigate downside estimate risks during a weaker macro environment. We recommend adding it to shopping lists for "post-multiple correction" buys.' Mizuho upgrades Sunoco to buy from neutral Mizuho said in its upgrade of the oil and gas company that the stock is now attractive. "In the aftermath of SUN' s -21% unit price decline since February 1, we view its equity as attractive, yielding ~9.1%." Read more about this call here . Wells Fargo reiterates Bed Bath & Beyond as sell Wells said it's bracing for a poor quarterly earnings report when the company reports next week. "With BBBY shares -51.1% YTD (vs. -20.4% SPX), we believe investors are clearly bracing for challenging Q1 results and further evidence that the company's aggressive turnaround efforts are taking a back seat to lingering operational challenges and deteriorating macro conditions." Barclays initiates Iron Mountain as overweight Barclays said in its initiation of the record services management company that the stock provides "resilience in a volatile world." " IRM combines short duration leases (which can reprice with inflation), with long term recurring revenue. Diversification of business segments has reduced risk and created new avenues for growth, while efficiency initiatives have removed excess costs." Read more about this call here . Wedbush downgrades Denny's to neutral from outperform Wedbush said in its downgrade of Denny's that the restaurant chain is still stuck in its "pre-pandemic business mode." "A lack of fundamental catalysts is likely to persist, based on our current expectation of incremental top- and bottom-line pressure relative to guidance and consensus. Furthermore, unlike peers, we cannot currently point to valuation as a potential catalyst." Morgan Stanley upgrades Altria to equal weight from underweight Morgan Stanley upgraded the tobacco company following recent "underperformance." " MO has materially underperformed the S & P 500 (by 13% June to date) and we now see a balanced risk-reward. We remain cautious on US cigarette fundamentals and MO's limited reduced risk offering, but our concerns appear to be increasingly priced in with the stock trading at 7.3x NTM EV/EBITDA." Morgan Stanley reiterates Apple as overweight Morgan Stanley said Apple is one of the "best positioned" stocks in a rising interest rate environment. "Best positioned names include AAPL , CRCT, GPRO, GRMN, LOGI, SMRT and SONO given these companies all have meaningful net cash positions." Citi names Microsoft a top pick Citi said in a note that Microsoft has "defensive" characteristics. "Top megacap/GAARP pick on high conviction in sustained DD (double digit) growth led by commercial cloud (Azure + O365) momentum, and long-term pricing power." Read more about this call here . Wells Fargo upgrades Becton Dickinson to overweight from equal weight Wells said in its upgrade of the medical device company that it's better positioned than some peers to weather the current environment. "We are upgrading shares of BDX to Overweight from Equal Weight as we believe the company may be better positioned to weather the macro challenges vs. some of its peers." Read more about this call here. Morgan Stanley resumes Shopify as equal weight Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of Shopify and said it sees several near-term risks. "While strong positioning against large longer-term opportunities like Fulfillment is likely undervalued in SHOP today, risks around the macro sensitivity of small business, a normalization of e-commerce spending and limited transparency from management present near-term risks." Goldman Sachs reiterates Exxon as buy and Chevron as neutral Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients on Friday that in a head to head match it prefers Exxon over Chevron. "From 1990 to the 2009 timeframe, XOM has relatively outperformed US Major peer CVX . We saw this outperformance degrade following various returns-dilutive investments (XTO, increased Russia exposure, Canadian Oil Sands) and coupled with a consequent deterioration in XOM's balance sheet.' Evercore ISI reiterates Amazon as outperform Evercore lowered its price target on Amazon to $180 per share from $205 after the firm conducted an online shopper survey, but says the company still has a strong leadership position. "That said, Amazon-specific survey results were largely positive—Amazon continues to maintain its leadership position in Online Retail, with Record High Frequency & Spend among its customers, though Prime Penetration appears to be plateauing."