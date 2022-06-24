CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — June 24, 2022

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
CNBC

The major averages bounced back this week: The S&P 500 gained 5%, while the Nasdaq rose 6% and the Dow increased 4%. Like many tech stocks, Club name Meta Platforms (META) had a great week, and not just because Jim Cramer had fun with Mark Zuckerberg in the metaverse. More on that in a bit.

More In CNBC Investing Club

CNBC Investing ClubTwo billionaire investors take aim at struggling Bausch Health — here's our take
Kevin Stankiewiczan hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe're using Friday's market bounce to trim a less-favored Club holding
Jeff Marks4 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO10:25
CNBC Investing ClubJune 24, 2022: Why Cramer is calling the bottom on this growth stock
Joshua Natoli4 hours ago
Read More