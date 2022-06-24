Putin is squeezing gas supplies. And Europe is getting seriously worried about a total shutdown

BRUSSELS — European leaders are growing increasingly concerned about the possibility of a full shutdown of gas supplies from Russia, with Italy asking for a new meeting to debate the matter.

Gazprom, Russia's state-backed energy supplier, has reduced its gas flows to Europe by about 60% over the past few weeks, prompting Germany, Italy, Austria and the Netherlands to all indicate they could turn back to coal once again.

It comes as Europe — which receives roughly 40% of its gas via Russian pipelines — tries to rapidly reduce its reliance on Russian hydrocarbons in response to the Kremlin's nearly four-month-long onslaught in Ukraine.

"Russia is diminishing the supply of gas little by little — to some countries [by] almost 100%; to others, cutting 10, 15%," Josep Borrel, the EU's top diplomat, told CNBC Friday.