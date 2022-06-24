Roe v Wade's demise forces companies to grapple with health care plans, employee privacy and more

Pro-choice activists are seen outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on June 15, 2022. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

The challenges posed by the end of Roe v. Wade are only just beginning for corporate America. By overturning the abortion precedent Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court set off a series of fresh difficulties for companies that must now navigate a country divided between states that will permit the procedure and others that will outlaw it. One of those issues for companies is deciding if — and how — to provide abortion access to millions of employees who live in states where the procedures are no longer legal. "Every major organization has health coverage," said Maurice Schweitzer, a professor for the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. "The question is going to be what's covered? Is travel for an abortion out of state covered if you're operating in a state that prohibits abortion?" Some of the country's large employers, including Apple, CVS Health, and Disney, reiterated that the companies cover travel to states that allow abortions. Others, such as Dick's Sporting Goods, rushed to update their medical benefits. Several prominent business leaders went a step further, condemning the end of 50 years of federal abortion rights. Still many others declined to comment or said they are still reviewing plans. The Supreme Court decision will have implications in the corporate world that stretch far beyond employers' health benefits and influence where companies locate headquarters and offices, which lawmakers and political action committees they donate to and how they communicate with employees, customers and investors. Over the years, certain companies have chosen to take a stand on polarizing issues, including the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a police officer and Florida's HB 1557 law, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The Supreme Court decision will likely force companies' hand and make it hard for business leaders to stay silent, Schweitzer said. With those decisions, he said, companies could risk a lawsuit, run afoul of politicians and draw backlash from customers or employees. "This is going to be an additional challenge for executives," he said. For companies that decide to cover abortion care in other states, it will raise new questions including how to reimburse travel expenses and protect employee privacy.

Expanding employee benefits

Some companies like Netflix, Microsoft and Google's parent company Alphabet already have health care policies that include abortion and travel benefits, but others are catching up. JPMorgan Chase told employees in a memo that it will expand its medical benefits to include travel coverage starting in July. Under Armour said it will add a travel benefit to its medical plans. Dick's CEO Lauren Hobart shared on LinkedIn that employees, their spouses and dependents will get up to $4,000 in travel reimbursement if they live in an area that restricts access. Warner Bros. Discovery also reached out to its employees after the ruling was announced Friday. "We recognize that the issue of abortion can evoke a variety of emotions and responses which are different for each of us based on our experiences and beliefs," Adria Alpert Romm, chief people and culture officer, wrote in a memo to employees obtained by CNBC. "We are here to support you." Romm said the company is expanding its health care benefits to include expenses for employees and their covered family who need to travel to access a range of medical procedures, including care for abortions, family planning and reproductive health. Amazon and other companies added travel reimbursement earlier this year as state governments in the Sunbelt passed laws that shuttered abortion clinics or limited access in other ways. But how companies react over time will vary and could include removing abortion coverage from health plans, or offering indirect assistance such as paid time off or contributions to a health savings account that could be used for travel-related expenses to receive care in another state. Nearly 30% of organizations said they would increase support within an employee assistance program for reproductive care in a post-Roe world, according to a survey of more than 1,000 human resources professionals for the Society for Human Resource Management. The survey was conducted from May 24 to June 7. About a third cited paid time off as the top resource provided to support reproductive care and 14% said they would include the topic of reproductive rights in their diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Nearly a quarter of organizations said that offering a health savings account to cover travel for reproductive care in another state will enhance their ability to compete for talent.

Businesses taking a stand