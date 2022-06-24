Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade expected to financially hurt the 'most marginalized' women, experts say

Abortion rights activists hoist their signs near the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on June 24, 2022.

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday may cause financial hardship for many women, especially those already facing economic instability, research shows.

The court's decision, ending 50 years of federal abortion rights, allows individual states to set their own laws, and nearly half are expected to outlaw or severely restrict abortion as a result of the ruling.

"It sadly affects the most marginalized women — women of color and people who are economically unable to access abortion," said Carolyn McClanahan, a Jacksonville, Florida-based certified financial planner, physician and founder of Life Planning Partners.

While wealthier women living in states with abortion bans may still travel for the procedure, those with fewer resources may not have that option, explained McClanahan, who is also a member of CNBC's Advisor Council.

Caitlin Myers, an economics professor at Middlebury College who three years ago started modeling the effects of Roe v. Wade being overturned, emphasized that many of the women most severely affected already have children.

More than 150 other economists and researchers, including Myers, filed an amicus brief with the courts showing the connection between women's access to abortion and economic opportunity.