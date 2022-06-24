LIVE UPDATES
Roe vs. Wade: Landmark Supreme Court abortion ruling divides America
The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973, promising to further drive political divisions across America.
The court's controversial but expected ruling gives individual states the power to set their own abortion laws without concern of running afoul of Roe, which for nearly half a century had permitted abortions during the first two trimesters of pregnancy.
Almost half the states are expected to outlaw or severely restrict abortion as a result of the Supreme Court's decision. Other states plan to maintain more liberal rules governing the termination of pregnancies.
The case that triggered Roe's demise after nearly a half-century, known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, is related to a Mississippi law that banned nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Dobbs was by far the most significant and controversial dispute of the court's term. It also posed the most serious threat to abortion rights since a 1992 case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in which the Supreme Court reaffirmed Roe.
Dobbs deepened partisan divisions in a period of already intense political tribalism.
McConnell calls Supreme Court decision 'a historic victory for the Constitution'
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a "historic victory for the Constitution."
"The Justices applied the Constitution. They carefully weighed the complex factors regarding precedent. The Court overturned mistaken rulings that even liberals have long admitted were incoherent, restoring the separation of powers," McConnell wrote in a statement.
The Kentucky senator commended the Supreme Court for "impartiality in the face of attempted intimidation."
— Amanda Macias
Planned Parenthood president says women will continue to fight for equal rights
The ruling provoked an immediate response from Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson, who said the ruling gives politicians the ability to control women's bodies, "deciding that we can no longer be trusted to determine the course for our own lives."
The group, which has long fought to uphold abortion rights, will continue to demand and fight for the right of women to be treated like equal citizens, she said.
— Dawn Kopecki