World's most livable cities: Vienna climbs back to its No. 1 spot. These are the biggest decliners

Vienna ranked first in 2018 and 2019, but was overtaken by Auckland, New Zealand, during the pandemic and slipped to 12th place in 2021, according to the Global Liveability Index 2022.

After two years, Vienna has overtaken Auckland as the world's most livable city, according to a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The EIU said that Auckland's position on the index dipped to the 34th place this year because of higher Covid-19 infection rates and strict border controls in 2021. Although lockdowns ended in New Zealand in December, well-vaccinated cities in Europe and Canada had begun easing restrictions earlier.

However, it's unlikely that Auckland would've clinched the top position in this year's ranking even without a pandemic, according to the EIU.

"Other cities falling was why Auckland was top last time. Without Covid, it would likely be top 10, but not number one," said Simon Baptist, global chief economist at the research and advisory firm.

Five other European cities — Copenhagen, Zurich, Geneva, Frankfurt and Amsterdam — also made the top ten. Canada's Calgary and Vancouver took the third and fifth spots respectively. Japan's Osaka and Australia's Melbourne shared 10th place — the only two "Asian" cities that made it to the top 10.

The 172 cities that were included in the rating were assessed on these categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.