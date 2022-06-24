Zendesk to be acquired by investor group for $10.2 billion

- Customer experience software company Zendesk agreed to be acquired by an investor group in an all-cash transaction valuing it around $10.2 billion.
Customer experience software company Zendesk agreed to be acquired by an investor group in an all-cash transaction valuing it around $10.2 billion, the company announced on Friday.
The deal, led by investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman, will give shareholders $77.50 per share, a premium of about 34% over the company's closing stock price on Thursday, according to the release.
Shares were up about 30% during premarket trading.
The investment firms plan to take Zendesk private once the deal closes. Also included in the investor group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and GIC.
Zendesk's board unanimously approved the deal, which it expects to close in the fourth quarter of this year.
