Meet the architect helping tech companies like Intuit redesign offices for hybrid work

The pandemic changed how we work. And while some companies are reverting to a pre-pandemic workweek, 81% of executives said they are adopting a more flexible workplace, according to LinkedIn's 2022 Global Talent Trends report. But getting employees back in the office hasn't been easy and companies are having to rethink the role the office plays in a post-pandemic world.

Clive Wilkinson, who designed the Googleplex, is one of the architects being called on by the tech sector and others to help build workplaces that accommodate the needs of hybrid workers. From open seating workstations to video-conferencing collaboration pods, they are completely rethinking the workplace as a resource for employees.



"You can't insist anymore that employees come in for a five-day week," Wilkinson said. "They'll come in because they want the benefits that the workplace will give them."

