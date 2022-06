Market Movers rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts on CNBC throughout the day. The major indexes traded flat Monday after capping off last week with a rare strong finish. The pros said they are looking to the tech sector for their next moves. Nike, which reported earnings after the market closed, is in focus, as the pros try to gauge what its results say about the retail sector and consumers. Some of the investments mentioned included Costco , Coinbase and Amazon .