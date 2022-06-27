CNBC Pro

Evercore says these are stocks to own in a bear market rally

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE
A Google sign is pictured during the company's presentation of a detailed investment plan for Germany outside the Google office in Berlin, Germany, August 31, 2021.
Annegret Hilse | Reuters

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProSantoli: The S&P 500 nears a level that could indicate whether the recent rebound is sustainable
Michael Santolian hour ago
CNBC ProFinding high dividend yielders with steady and growing payouts
Scott Schnipper2 hours ago
CNBC ProGoldman says buy the pullback in oil and other commodities
Pippa Stevens3 hours ago
Read More