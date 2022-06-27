Health insurance premiums poised to jump next year for 13 million people unless Congress extends expanded subsidies for marketplace coverage

If you get your health insurance through the government Health Insurance Marketplace, you may want to brace for higher premiums next year.

Unless Congress takes action, enhanced premium subsidies (technically tax credits) that have been in place for 2021 and 2022 will disappear after this year. The change would affect 13 million of the 14.5 million people who get their health insurance through the federal exchange or their state's marketplace.

"The default is that the expanded subsidies will expire at the end of this year," said Cynthia Cox, a vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation and director of its Affordable Care Act program. "On average, premiums would go up more than 50%, but for some it will be more."

Most enrollees — which includes the self-employed and workers with no job-based health insurance — receive subsidies, which reduce what they pay in premiums. Some people also may qualify for help with cost-sharing like deductibles and copays on certain plans, depending on their income.

Before the temporary changes to the calculation for subsidy eligibility, the aid was generally only available to households with income from 100% to 400% of the poverty level.

The American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law in March 2021, removed — for two years — that income cap, and the amount that anyone pays for premiums during the reprieve is limited to 8.5% of their income as calculated by the exchange.