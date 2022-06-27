CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Robinhood, Apple, Oracle, Chewy, Deckers, Amazon & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProEtsy shares will remain under pressure even after 60% pullback this year, Needham says
Samantha Subinan hour ago
CNBC ProNeedham upgrades Chewy, says shares can rally more than 40% because the pet space is defensive
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says buy AutoZone, a 'defensively positioned' stock to weather inflation
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Read More