CNBC Pro

Needham upgrades Chewy, says shares can rally more than 40% because the pet space is defensive

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE
A dog sits in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during Chewy Inc.'s initial public offering (IPO) in New York, U.S., on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says buy AutoZone, a 'defensively positioned' stock to weather inflation
Samantha Subin36 min ago
CNBC ProSell Coinbase as crypto activity plummets, Goldman Sachs says
Samantha Subinan hour ago
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs analysts reveal some of the most 'attractive' stocks as recession fears mount
Michael Bloom
Read More