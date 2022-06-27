LIVE UPDATES
Zelenskyy set to ask G-7 leaders for more firepower to fight Russian forces; Kyiv, Odesa and other key regions hit by missile strikes
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address on Monday the leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) nations that are gathered in Munich, Germany, to discuss the world's most pressing problems — namely, the war in Ukraine and global economic uncertainty.
Zelenskyy is expected to use his video address as an opportunity to press Ukraine's allies for more heavy weaponry to counter Russia's onslaught in the east of the country.
Russian forces have now taken full control of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, which was the last city there under Ukrainian control, and are now focused on seizing its neighbor Lysychansk. Over the weekend, the capital Kyiv was struck by Russian missiles, as was the port city of Odesa on the Black Sea.
On Sunday morning, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that the G-7 will announce a ban on Russian gold imports, confirming earlier reports of an imminent ban.
Russia on the brink of historic debt default as payment period expires
Russia is nearing a historic debt default after a 30-day grace period on two international bond payments expired on Sunday night.
Interest payments on two eurobonds totaling $100 million were due on May 27, two days after the U.S. Treasury closed an exemption that had allowed Moscow to process foreign debt payments in dollars through U.S. and international banks, on a case-by-case basis.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has branded the situation a "farce" and claimed it does not constitute a genuine default, as Russia has ample cash and the willingness to pay, but has been prevented from doing so by international sanctions.
— Elliot Smith
Russia’s neighbors fear NATO’s defense plans are not fit for purpose
Everything changed when Russia invaded Ukraine and NATO's defense strategy must now account for the new security environment on Europe's eastern flank. That's the coordinated message from the three Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania ahead of NATO's all-important Madrid summit this week.
Bolstering the defense of the Baltic region is seen as one of the most important decisions for NATO leaders to take at the June 29-30 summit.
The 30-member military alliance is poised to reflect on how the group can respond to Europe's new security reality in the wake of Russia's onslaught in Ukraine.
"We need to move to deterrence by denial. We need a credible military construct on the Eastern flank that will deter Putin," a spokesperson at Estonia's foreign ministry told CNBC. Read the whole story here.
— Sam Meredith
UK's Boris Johnson to tell fellow G-7 leaders they must end Putin's 'stranglehold' on food prices
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to call on world leaders gathered at the G-7 summit in Germany on Monday to take urgent action to get essential food supplies out of Ukraine.
The U.K. said it was working with its international partners on a plan to overcome what it called "the Russian stranglehold" on food exports, and said it will work with Ukraine to repair vital railways to use for exports instead.
"Putin's actions in Ukraine are creating terrible aftershocks across the world, driving up energy and food prices as millions of people are on the brink of famine," Johnson will tell the summit Monday, according to pre-released comments from Downing Street.
"Only Putin can end this needless and futile war. But global leaders need to come together and apply their combined economic and political heft to help Ukraine and make life easier for households across the world. Nothing should be off the table," Johnson will add.
The U.K. said it was working with its international partners on a plan to overcome what it called "the Russian stranglehold" on food exports, and said it will work with Ukraine to repair vital railways to use for exports instead.
Global food prices have risen since the start of the war as vital produce from Ukraine (seen as the "breadbasket of Europe") has been unable to leave the country because of a Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports, such as Odesa, preventing exports of wheat and oil.
Ukraine supplies 10% of the world's wheat, 12%-17% of the world's maize and half of the world's sunflower oil, the British government said in a statement previewing Johnson's comments. It said 25 million tonnes of corn and wheat — the annual consumption of all the least developed countries — can't be exported and is currently at risk of rotting in Ukrainian silos. "This problem is due to worsen dramatically with July's harvest," it noted.
— Holly Ellyatt
Zelenskyy set to press G-7 leaders for urgent help as Russia makes gains
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to make an impassioned plea to the leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) wealthy, industrialized nations, asking them for more heavy weaponry to combat Russian forces.
"Delays in the transfer of weapons to our state, any restrictions are actually an invitation for Russia to strike again and again," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Sunday.
He said Ukraine can stop Russia's aggression only "if we get everything we ask for, and just in time we need it — weapons, financial support, and sanctions against Russia."
He said there are no other options "because it is here — in the sky over Kyiv, in the sea near Odesa, on the land of the Kharkiv region, Donbas, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions — that it is being decided what life will be like in Europe in the future. Here, in Ukraine, and nowhere else."
Zelenskyy's comments come after Russia once again targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv over the weekend, after pulling its troops back from the city several months ago in order to focus on the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.
The southwestern port city of Odesa was also hit, as well as the regions around the port of Mykolaiv farther up the coast to the east, Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, the northeastern area around Kharkiv and the Donbas.
On Sunday morning U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that the G-7 will announce a ban on Russian gold imports, confirming earlier reports of an imminent ban.
— Holly Ellyatt
G-7 nations to announce import ban on Russian gold as Moscow sanctions widen
The leaders of the G-7 nations will announce a ban on Russian gold imports for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed on Sunday morning.
As the leaders meet in Munich, Germany, for the latest G-7 summit, Biden took to Twitter to confirm earlier reports of an imminent ban.
"The United States has imposed unprecedented costs on Putin to deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war against Ukraine," he said early Sunday.
"Together, the G7 will announce that we will ban the import of Russian gold, a major export that rakes in tens of billions of dollars for Russia."
The move would add to a series of punitive penalties imposed by the West on Russia since its onslaught on Ukraine began on Feb. 24.
— Matt Clinch