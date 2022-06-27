Zelenskyy set to ask G-7 leaders for more firepower to fight Russian forces; Kyiv, Odesa and other key regions hit by missile strikes

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address on Monday the leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) nations that are gathered in Munich, Germany, to discuss the world's most pressing problems — namely, the war in Ukraine and global economic uncertainty.

Zelenskyy is expected to use his video address as an opportunity to press Ukraine's allies for more heavy weaponry to counter Russia's onslaught in the east of the country.

Russian forces have now taken full control of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, which was the last city there under Ukrainian control, and are now focused on seizing its neighbor Lysychansk. Over the weekend, the capital Kyiv was struck by Russian missiles, as was the port city of Odesa on the Black Sea.

On Sunday morning, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that the G-7 will announce a ban on Russian gold imports, confirming earlier reports of an imminent ban.