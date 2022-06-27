Some tech leaders are turning layoffs, hiring freezes into opportunity

Recent headlines are filled with news of tech sector layoffs, hiring freezes and job offers being pulled in the midst of economic uncertainty.

But according to members of the CNBC Technology Executive Council, hiring won't slow down and it's not getting easier to find the talent these companies need.

Approximately 32% of tech leaders who responded to a recent survey said that it's gotten "harder" to find qualified people for their open positions; an equal percentage reported that it's gotten "significantly harder" to find the talent they need. The latest biannual survey of TEC members was conducted between June 3 and June 22.

Over the past few months, an increasing number of companies have been painting a far different picture of what the labor market looks like. Companies including Uber, Meta, and Microsoft have announced that they're slowing down hiring as inflation rages and talk of a recession intensifies.

Meanwhile, Redfin, Netflix and Klarna are among the companies that have announced layoffs. And in a complete reversal of the white-hot labor market of the past year, Twitter, Redfin, and Coinbase are rescinding job offers they've made, citing the turmoil in the economy.

That's a dangerous strategy to employ, says Brian Kropp, vice president of human resources research at advisory firm Gartner.

"It looks bad and it is bad to rescind job offers," he said. "So many of these companies have spent an enormous amount of energy to talk about their values and how they're building a more human organization with additional support for things like mental health. To then turn around and rescind job offers for essentially little financial return is very short-sighted," Kropp added.

"Not only does it affect the people who now don't have a job they were offered, it also affects all your other employees who are thinking 'If the company does this to someone they went through the trouble of interviewing and hiring, what does that mean for me?'" he said.