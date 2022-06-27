Turkish lira whipsaws following new loan ban that's set to affect thousands of companies

Turkey's currency, the lira, enjoyed a much-welcomed boost on Monday and the preceding Friday after the country's banking regulator announced a ban on lira loans to companies holding what it deemed to be too much foreign currency.

By Monday morning in Istanbul, the lira had notched a roughly 8% gain in two days, trading at 16.01 to the greenback, up from Thursday's close of 17.35.

But by late afternoon on Monday, it had pared some of those gains, decreasing slightly to 16.5 against the dollar, after whipsawing within the 16 to 17 lira per dollar range.

The moves reflect mixed feelings by investors over the new loan ban, which says that if corporates in Turkey want to get commercial lira loans, they have to sell a sufficient amount of their FX to buy lira instead, which helps support the beleaguered currency that's lost some half of its value in the last year.

The new rule states that firms holding the equivalent of 15 million lira in foreign currency (roughly $910,000 as of 3 p.m. in Istanbul) cannot borrow lira if their FX funds exceed 10% of their assets or yearly sales. An exception for smaller businesses that can't borrow in FX allows those to still borrow lira as long as their FX position is net short.

The new rule is meant to shore up the lira, which has dramatically weakened over the past few years as Turkey's central bank, at the behest of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, largely refused to raise interest rates to curb rising inflation. Now for the country of 84 million, inflation has reached a staggering 73%, severely crippling Turks' purchasing power.