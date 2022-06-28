3 trends to watch as retailers prep for back-to-school, holiday shopping

Summer vacation season is just getting started, but retailers are already gearing up for the holidays.

In coming weeks, companies will get early clues about how the all-important holiday shopping season will shape up as Amazon hosts its Prime Day on July 12 and 13 and rival retailers including Target hold competing sales. That will be followed by the busy back-to-school shopping period, another indicator of how the holidays could play out.

The trends retailers detect starting next month could signal how much people might be willing to spend during the holidays, as well as the type of products they'll want, said Rob Garf, vice president and general manager of retail for Salesforce, a software company that also tracks shopping trends for retailers.

Complicating sales forecasts for this year's holiday season are surging prices for gas, groceries and other household needs that are whittling away at how much people might spend on gifts.

To anticipate how those factors will sway shopping behavior, Salesforce made predictions for the upcoming holiday season based on two of its reports. Its quarterly shopping index analyzes the online activity of more than 1 million people in dozens of countries, with a focus on 12 key markets including the U.S. Its other report is consumer sentiment index based on a May survey of more than 3,000 people in nine countries.

Here are three of Salesforce's predictions, according to a report released Tuesday: