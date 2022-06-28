Cramer's lightning round: I can't recommend Simulations Plus

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
AT&T Inc: "That is a distinct hold. If it were $18, it's a buy. If it was $23, it's a sell."
Tilray Brands Inc: "Tilray is a total spec of which I'm not going to bet against right now."
Dow Inc: "If I wanted to buy 200 shares, I'd buy 100 here and then I'd wait until $45."
Simulations Plus Inc: "They actually make money. ... But it's much too rich a stock for my taste, and I can't there recommend it."
C3.ai Inc: "That's been one of the worst stocks in the market, and yet [CEO Tom Siebel], who started it, is one of the best. So, let's get Tom on the show."
Rio Tinto PLC: "People think that we're going into a recession, and you're supposed to sell Rio Tinto in a recession. I, on the other hand, want to ... buy Rio Tinto right here."
