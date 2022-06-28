Cramer's lightning round: I can't recommend Simulations Plus

Loading chart...

AT&T Inc: "That is a distinct hold. If it were $18, it's a buy. If it was $23, it's a sell."

Tilray Brands Inc: "Tilray is a total spec of which I'm not going to bet against right now."

Dow Inc: "If I wanted to buy 200 shares, I'd buy 100 here and then I'd wait until $45."

Simulations Plus Inc: "They actually make money. ... But it's much too rich a stock for my taste, and I can't there recommend it."

C3.ai Inc: "That's been one of the worst stocks in the market, and yet [CEO Tom Siebel], who started it, is one of the best. So, let's get Tom on the show."

