European markets head for negative open as global investor confidence dips

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in negative territory on Tuesday as global investor confidence sees another dip.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 20 points lower at 7,250, Germany's DAX down 70 points at 13,139, France's CAC 40 down 43 points at 6,021, and Italy's FTSE MIB down 70 points at 21,733, according to data from IG.

The lower open expected in Europe comes against a backdrop of choppy trade elsewhere. Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh economic concerns. U.S. stock futures were little changed early on Tuesday following losses in the previous session.

Investors stateside will be looking closely at more data later today, including June consumer confidence and April home prices, to gauge the health of the economy.

Fears of a recession have increased lately as the Federal Reserve tries to combat surging inflation with aggressive rate hikes.