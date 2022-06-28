The first phase of the market downturn is close to done. Two more to go: Billionaire investor Jim Coulter

Jim Coulter, the founding partner and executive chairman of TPG, which manages $120 billion in investments, has been through seven or eight major market resets and that experience has led him to a form of pattern recognition in how downturns progress.

He says there are "three chapters" in these difficult periods for investors, and the first chapter is now over, or at least close to being complete. The market has now been through the multiple reset, which given where equity valuations were last year, is something investors should have seen coming.

"What was odd is not today, but last year," Coulter told CNBC on Tuesday from the Aspen Ideas Festival. "Everyone was worried whether it was 'Alice in Wonderland' last year," he said. Though Coulter left some wiggle room in his call that the multiple reset has run its course, noting valuations remains significantly above the 10-year average, "so maybe not quite over," he said. "Tend to shoot through the average in a moment like this," he added, and investors need to be prepared for that.

But Coulter thinks the "second chapter" should be the focus now for the next major equity stress: it's no longer out-of-whack multiples but earnings specifically that are vulnerable.

"We are now going into the second chapter and it is earning, and so far, they are performing well in our portfolio," he said. But he warned that when an investor looks across the market, "earnings haven't yet turned over."

The S&P 500 Index is still showing 10% growth this year and 9% next year, and Coulter thinks inflation will take a big chunk out of that, coursing through supply chains and hitting earnings in many sectors. This doesn't mean all money should be in cash. Coulter said he is investing in health care, technology and other "high value-added industries" he did not specify, where companies have higher pricing power. And he is not investing in industries where wage inflation is going to pressure margins and firms don't have pricing power. "They are the most exposed," he said.