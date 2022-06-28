CNBC Pro

Jefferies sees 'attractive entry point' for Snowflake, upgrades shares and predicts 35% upside

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCredit Suisse says FedEx and UPS are cheap buys for the long term
Sarah Min16 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman says buy the pullback in oil and other commodities
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProCiti cuts year-end S&P 500 target, but sees second-half bounce
Samantha Subin
Read More