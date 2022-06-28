Jim Cramer picks 4 'buyable' stocks to snap up after ugly market days

CNBC's Jim Cramer recommended four stocks investors should consider adding to portfolios after ugly days in the market like Tuesday.

"While this may be a bear market, as long as commodity prices keep coming down, these stocks should be winners, which is why you've got to treat ugly moments like this one as buying opportunities," the "Mad Money" host said.

"Not for everything — not even close — but for select few stocks that truly have something good going on," he added.

All three major indices fell on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 1.56%, the S&P 500 falling 2% and the Nasdaq Composite declining nearly 3%.

Cramer reminded investors that down days in the market can be great opportunities to buy, though they should still be selective about what names they pick up.

"Now, these may not necessarily pan out, especially in the short-term, but that's why you don't buy stocks all at once. You leg into them gradually. … Buy some now. Buy some later if they keep going down," he said.

Here are his four recommendations:

"With each of these names, you have good news in your pocket. You have fresh information. It's unlikely that you're going to get any negative earnings preannouncements from any of these companies. That's what makes these stocks buyable after an ugly day like this one," he said.

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley, Disney and Johnson & Johnson.