Millennials want to retire early at 59. Here's how to make that happen

Millennials are 'struggling to afford the present'

After experiencing the pandemic recession and the extreme market swings that followed, roughly three-quarters, or 76%, of adults between the ages of 26 and 41 are concerned that a crash could wipe out their savings and investments, Alto Solutions said. More than half, or 53%, worry they'll never be able to afford retirement, the report also found.

"In a world of conspicuous consumption, soaring living costs and mounting student loan debt, millennials find it difficult to invest for the future because they are struggling to afford the present," said Eric Satz, Alto's founder and CEO.

How to make sure you're on track for retirement

Retiring early is achievable with proper planning, according to Leanna Devinney, a vice president at Fidelity Investments, and millennials have made some significant strides when it comes to their long-term savings. In fact, the number of retirement accounts and account balances are growing among this generation. The total number of 401(k) accounts rose 11% to 7.9 million in the last year while individual retirement accounts reached 12.5 million, up 11% from one year ago, according to the latest data from Fidelity Investments, the nation's largest provider of IRA and 401(k) savings plans. Millennial Roth IRA accounts also jumped roughly 11% over the same time. The overall average 402(k) balance now stands at $45,400 and IRA account balances are near $20,300, according to Fidelity. The amount of money you'll ultimately need depends on your circumstances and desired lifestyle, but there are some common guidelines to help you to reach your retirement goals.