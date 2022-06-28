CNBC Investing Club

Morgan Stanley's big buyback and dividend hike show how stocks can beat bonds

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman participates in a conversation-style interview with Economic Club of Washington in Washington September 18, 2013.
Yuri Gripas | Reuters

More In CNBC Investing Club

CNBC Investing ClubApple using Qualcomm's 5G chip in next iPhone would be big boost to future earnings
Jeff Marks38 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubChina is easing international travel restrictions, boosting shares of 2 Club stocks
Kevin Stankiewicz3 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO02:19
CNBC Investing ClubCramer uses oil stock trim to explain difference between discipline and conviction
Matthew J. Belvedere5 hours ago
Read More