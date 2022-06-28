CNBC Pro

This outperforming fund manager has 4 tips for investors right now

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO10:25
CNBC ProNike, Meta, and Microsoft are some of today's top stock picks for investors: Pro Market Movers June 27
Joshua Natoli3 hours ago
CNBC ProFinding high dividend yielders with steady and growing payouts
Scott Schnipper
CNBC ProEnd of the second quarter brings hopes that the stock market rally will continue
Bob Pisani
Read More