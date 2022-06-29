Sony looks beyond the PlayStation 5 with its own brand of PC gaming gear

In this article 6758.T-JP

Sony's new PC gear will help it expand its reach in gaming beyond PlayStation. Sony

Sony is launching its own range of gaming-focused computer monitors and headsets, hoping to tap into the lucrative high-end PC gaming market as it looks beyond its main PlayStation console brand. Called Inzone, Sony's PC gaming lineup features two monitors. The Inzone M9 monitor is the priciest of the pair, retailing at $900. It features a 27-inch display with 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate — meaning a smoother picture. A less expensive model, the $530 Inzone M3, has a higher refresh rate but lower resolution. The Inzone M9 will be available this summer, while the Inzone M3 won't be released until winter.

As for headsets, Sony said it will release three in total: The Inzone H9 ($300), Inzone H7 ($230) and Inzone H3 ($100). They're currently available for pre-orders, though Sony hasn't yet provided a release date. The priciest of the three, the Inzone H9, is wireless and features noise canceling technology as well as an "ambient sound" mode that picks up on sounds in your surroundings. The Inzone H7 is cheaper and lacks noise canceling, but it comes with more battery life — up to 40 hours, versus 32 hours with the Inzone H9. The Inzone H3, meanwhile, has to be plugged into your computer with a cable. The move pits Sony against established players in the PC gaming hardware space, including Lenovo, ASUS and Razer. It also gives the company a way of expanding its video game business beyond its PlayStation console gaming division. Sony said it wants to take advantage of growth in the esports space.