Sony looks beyond the PlayStation 5 with its own brand of PC gaming gear

Sony is launching its own range of gaming-focused computer monitors and headsets, hoping to tap into the lucrative high-end PC gaming market as it looks beyond its main PlayStation console brand.
Called Inzone, Sony's PC gaming lineup features two monitors. The Inzone M9 monitor is the priciest of the pair, retailing at $900. It features a 27-inch display with 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate — meaning a smoother picture. A less expensive model, the $530 Inzone M3, has a higher refresh rate but lower resolution.
The Inzone M9 will be available this summer, while the Inzone M3 won't be released until winter.
As for headsets, Sony said it will release three in total: The Inzone H9 ($300), Inzone H7 ($230) and Inzone H3 ($100). They're currently available for pre-orders, though Sony hasn't yet provided a release date.
The priciest of the three, the Inzone H9, is wireless and features noise canceling technology as well as an "ambient sound" mode that picks up on sounds in your surroundings. The Inzone H7 is cheaper and lacks noise canceling, but it comes with more battery life — up to 40 hours, versus 32 hours with the Inzone H9. The Inzone H3, meanwhile, has to be plugged into your computer with a cable.
It also gives the company a way of expanding its video game business beyond its PlayStation console gaming division. Sony said it wants to take advantage of growth in the esports space.
"The market has been expanding with a higher interest in gaming with the spread of e-sports tournaments and the advancement of gaming entertainment," said Yukihiro Kitajima, head of game business at Sony.
"With Sony's strong history of high-end audio and visual technology products, we believe this new line will offer even more options for those looking to upgrade their current gaming systems."
Sony continues to face fierce competition from longtime rival Microsoft, which has adopted a strategy of making aggressive acquisitions to build out its reach in an industry that's set to be worth almost $200 billion in 2022, according to forecasters Newzoo.
Both companies are betting big on a buzzy concept in tech known as the "metaverse," which involves vast immersive digital worlds where people can work or find entertainment. Earlier this year, Sony revealed a new virtual reality headset called PlayStation VR2.