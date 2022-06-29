Fight for Spirit Airlines goes down to the wire with competing bids from Frontier and JetBlue

A Frontier Airlines plane near a Spirit Airlines plane at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 16, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The most heated airline battle in recent years comes to a head on Thursday when Spirit Airlines' shareholders vote on a proposed tie-up with fellow discount carrier Frontier Airlines while rival suitor JetBlue Airways circles with increasingly sweetened takeover bids.

Spirit has repeatedly rebuffed sweetened, all-cash bids from JetBlue, arguing that such a takeover wouldn't pass muster with regulators, and has stuck with its plan to combine in an also-sweetened cash-and-stock deal to combine with Frontier, first announced in February.

JetBlue's surprise all-cash bid in April set off a fight over Spirit that last month turned hostile.

If Spirit shareholders vote in favor of the tie-up with Frontier, it would put the carriers on the path to creating a budget airline behemoth. The two carriers share a similar business model based on low fares and fees for almost everything else from seat selection to carry-on bags.

If shareholders vote against the deal it opens the door for a takeover by JetBlue, which would retrofit Spirit's yellow planes to look like JetBlue's, including cabins with seatback screens and more legroom.

"JetBlue does not have many options to achieve a step-change in growth, and that explains why JetBlue has pursued this deal so doggedly," said Samuel Engel, aviation consultant at ICF.

JetBlue and Frontier have each argued their proposed transactions are key to their future growth, helping them better compete with large U.S. carriers and get fast access to Airbus narrow-body planes and pilots.

Either deal would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.